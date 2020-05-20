Kate Middleton like never before seen, on the façade and doing yard work. | PHOTO: EFE

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been characterized by her always elegant image and very attached to royal protocols. She is a queen. However, like everyone, she has her private moments in which she sets in motion her facet as a mom and a housewife, as shown in an image where Kate Middleton appears like never before seen, on the façade and doing yard work.

Yes, as you read it. The beautiful Kate Middleton, future Queen of England, does not lose its simplicity for nothing, and when she has no real agenda, nor commitments in which she represents Queen Elizabeth, is completely dedicated to his family and home.

It was through social media that Prince William’s wife was fully shown in façades, through a photograph that recalls that a year ago she undertook the wonderful project Back To Nature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show, where she designed and herself contributed with her own hands to create a beautiful and colorful garden.

The Chelsea Flower Show is moving online for the first time.

In the image, Kate Middleton He appears in tight jeans, a casual button-down shirt, in brown, tennis shoes, gardening gloves, and a sweater, while squatting on huge stones, he helps to move pots from one side to the other.

And it is that, a year after having materialized that beautiful garden that one day was created in his mind, the Dukes of Cambridge announced a kind of course, where advice, tips and gardening guides will be given, exposed by experts in the field, digitally, based on Kate’s garden.

“The Duchess Back to Nature Garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the benefits to the physical and mental health of the natural world and inspire children, families and communities to enjoy the outdoors,” they wrote on their Instagram account. .

And it is that, despite the contingency, both Kate Middleton like Prince William, they have been quite active representing Queen Elizabeth, who suspended all kinds of commitments by belonging to one of the risk groups for getting Coronavirus; conducting video conferences very often, mostly focused on promoting mental health.

