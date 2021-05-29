Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear a pink ‘princess’ dress to please a little girl

His visit to Scotland this week has allowed the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, fulfill the promise he made last year to a five-year-old girl named Mila, who appears in one of the images included in the photography book ‘Hold Still’ that she drove herself launching a contest during the period of confinement.

Prince William’s wife had the opportunity to chat with Mila through a phone call that left the little girl somewhat disappointed when she discovered that Kate was not wearing a princess outfit while they talked. However, she promised him that the day they could finally meet in person, she would wear a pink dress, the girl’s favorite color, in his honor.

Well, that moment has finally arrived this Thursday and the Duchess of Cambridge has stayed true to her word: Although she could not opt ​​for a tiara and a gala creation as it was a daytime public appearance, she wanted to don a flattering two-tone dress from the ME + EM brand. Mila, for her part, also rose to the occasion by donning a flowing dress of the same color and an adorable toy crown.

“I love your dress. Can you take a walk so we can see it? And I love your shoes, ”Kate assured him.

