Kate Middleton, in quarantine after contact with Covid-19 case



Kate Middleton, in quarantine for contact with a positive for covid.

Photo: Clive Brunskill / .

According to a Kensington Palace spokeswoman, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate middleton, was in contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, so he will remain in quarantine until new notice.

However, he also clarified that the wife of Prince William of England He has not manifested any symptoms, so this would be a preventive measure so far.

“The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. His Royal Highness does not experience any symptoms, but follows all relevant guidelines and remains isolated at home, ”as quoted by The Guardian.

His last public appearance was last Friday, July 2, at a Wimbledon tennis tournament when was alerted about contact with the infected person and although the Palace has not revealed how and with whom exactly the contact was made, the British media derives that said meeting was during this event.

Since that afternoon she is isolated and has decided to cancel all her official commitments, a restriction expected to last a week or two.

It is worth mentioning that Kate has already received both doses of the vaccine and tests are carried out frequently to attend each appointment with complete safety.

Middleton was scheduled to be present at the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) this Monday, July 5, alongside Prince William. Instead, the Duke of Cambridge came without his wife.