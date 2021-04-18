Kate Middleton honors Duke Philippe and Lady Di with royal jewel | AP

The tribute to Duke Philippe of Edinburgh carried out this Saturday was not without some symbols, one of them focused on Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who wore a very special jewel with which she not only honored her grandfather. husband, but also to Diana of Wales.

Discreet, sober and elegant, that’s how it looked Kate middleton when saying goodbye to the “consort” of Queen Elizabeth in the transmission carried out this morning of Saturday, April 17, (8:30 in Mexico) and 2:30 in the United Kingdom.

The “duchess of cambridge“She was dressed in a long black coat, a headdress with a veil without forgetting a mask, all in the same color which left all the prominence to the valuable piece she wore around her neck, a pearl necklace that she wore for the first time in the platinum wedding celebration of Queen Elizabeth II and the now deceased member of the British royal house in 2017

The necklace also carries sentimental value for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since the jewel would also have worn at some point on the neck of the endearing “Princess of Wales” in 1982.

Queen Elizabeth wears the pearl necklace with Philip of Edinburgh as part of the celebration of its 70th anniversary. AFP

The choker composed of three rows joined at the front by a colorful central brooch with diamonds made with Japanese pearls belongs to the collection of Queen Elizabeth, who for the second time would lend it to Kate, where once again her particular style allowed the accessory be the center of all attention.

However, it would not be the only symbol that the mother of the princes, George, Charlotte and Louis wore in their stylistic attire, some earrings that the same sovereign wore the day she said “Yes” to the Duke of Philip of Edinburgh on the altar they would be the complement of the spectacular necklace.

Known in English as “Japanese Pearl Choker” it was a work that bears the signature of the jewelery house “Garrard” who commissioned Queen Elizabeth II herself from a gift she received from the Japanese government on a visit to the Japanese country.

The British sovereign would wear it for very special occasions in 1983 during a visit to Bangladesh and in 1995 at a dinner to mark Margaret Thatcher’s 70th birthday.

The piece, also used by the Duke of Cambridge and Sussex’s own mother, Diana of Wales, when she attended the official presentation of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands held at the Hampton Court Palace in 1982, the same year the first-born was born. Prince Charles and Diana as well as Kate herself.

Undoubtedly, Kate Middleton has become an expert in selecting jewels that represent very particular but special situations or moments in the history of the crown and particularly for Queen Elizabeth, who has used them on multiple occasions and that also refer to the moment in which who joined his life to that of the remembered “Royal Navy officer” with whom he joined his life in 1947.

Likewise, there have been other pieces that the sovereign of almost 95 years has lent to the wife of her grandson, the second in the line of succession to the throne, Prince William, other moments have worn her wrist with a bracelet with four leaves and a bracelet of Diamonds that would have belonged to the Queen Mother, or the Halo de Cartier tiara that she wore on her wedding day.

Felipe de Edimburgo was until last Friday April 9, one of the oldest members of royalty, this Saturday, in the middle of an int! Ma ceremony accompanied by his closest relatives and a great display of officers and sailors the Duke rests in his last resting place in a vault of the Chapel of St. George located inside Windsor Castle.