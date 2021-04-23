Kate Middleton celebrates three years of Prince Louis with photo | Instagram

Kensington Royal Palace experiences a moment of joy after celebrating the three-year life of the “heir to the Dukes of Cambridge“Prince Louis, who appears in a photo taken by Kate Middleton a week ago, on her first day of nursery school.

It was through the @Kensingtonroyal account that little Louis, son of prince william and great-grandson of Queen Isabel, appears on a postcard framed by a big smile from the youngest of the Duchess’s children, Kate Middleton and the “future heir to the crown.”

The prince louis, the third of the children of the royal couple, grandson of Prince Charles of Wales was preparing to attend his first day of nursery school, when his mother, Kate middleton He did not miss to capture a new stage in his life. The little boy appears with a big smile on a bicycle that makes him seem like an expert in the vehicle with only two wheels.

Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before leaving for her first day of nursery school, the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis, reads the message accompanying the postcard that was shared from the past April 22.

It should be reiterated that some of the congratulations from the family members have already arrived and it was the instagram account of “The Royal Family”, one of the first to replicate the photograph and the message to which they added some words:

Wishing Prince Louis a happy third birthday today, the headline of the post reads.

In the midst of the duel that the British Royal Family lived just a few days ago after the departure of the Duke of Edinburgh and after ending the 8-day national mourning by the British monarch who just last Wednesday, April 21, starred in his 95th anniversary, another sweet moment arrives to subtract the bitter taste in the absence of the “prince consort” of Elizabeth II.

Likewise, it is rumored that the Duchess of Cambridge has not hesitated to plan some surprises for her youngest son, who will come to this world on a day like this, April 23, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital, London, United Kingdom .

Some reports that circulate, point out that the also mother of princes George and Charlotte, Louis’s older brothers, will be willing to get into the kitchen in order to please her little one with a delicious cake.

And it is that possibly, many are unaware that if something Kate Middleton enjoys so much is preparing the cakes herself at her children’s celebrations, this as revealed in an appearance with Mary Berrys in “A Berry Royal Christsmas.”

The Duchess of Cambridge is a perfectionist mother and they assure that she could stay up until midnight making sure that everything is extremely perfect for her three children.

I love making the cake! It has become a kind of tradition, staying until midnight with a meticulous cake and frosting dough. I’m exaggerating, but I love it, Prince William’s wife would comment.

And it is undoubtedly the gestures that relate the daughter-in-law of Prince Charles of Wales with the mother of her husband, the remembered Princess Diana of Wales, who always took the time to pamper her children and ensure that various moments were captured. during its growth.

In particular, Kate Middleton has become the unofficial photograph of her children who she has taken snapshots of on different occasions and of which they have been shared on the official accounts of the British Family.

It was even in days gone by when, after the departure of the princes’ great-grandfather, Philip of Edinburgh, some photographs were shared in the official accounts of the royal family and Kensington Palace (where the Dukes of Cambridge live with their family) with him. In order to honor the memory of the veteran deceased, see the image here.

As can be seen in the postcard, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Philip of Edinburgh appear with several of her great-grandchildren and it is Prince Louis who appears in the arms of the sovereign.