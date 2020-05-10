Kate Middleton and the best outfits to be an elegant mom this summer 2020 | Instagram

Kate Middleton and the best outfits to be an elegant mom. The Duchess of Cambridge gives us style lessons, so if you want to be a stylish mom We recommend that you follow closely the trends that this successful woman presents in each of her public appearances.

Floral dresses

The dresses are still very much in trend this summer 2020 so they are a great success, it seems that Kate Middleton She has a preference for this type of dress, which incidentally is ideal for shaping your figure, the fabric of these dresses makes the garment move and fall so they make look very elegant.

Wide waist pants

Kate Middleton has a certain weakness for wide trousers, this garment goes very well for casual looks And it can be combined with flat or tennis shoes, just make sure that the upper part is snug against your body so that you do not look wide, it is ideal to be at home or work.

Blazers

It is hot season so the blazers must be thin fabrics, Kate Middleton opt for these garments because they give a style of elegance with very little effort, the ideal is that you wear them with tighter garments at the bottom and some blouse with print or contrasting colors.

Skirts

Kate Middleton is a fan of midi skirts that continue to tread very strongly this season and that are ideal for summer 2020, they are garments that work for different climates, the most popular ones are those that have boards and prints, so if you wear them, don’t forget to combine them with neutral colors on the top.

