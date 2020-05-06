Despite the quarrels and disappointments that arose between the royal couples, made up of Princess Diana’s children and their wives, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth leave their problems with Meghan behind for this beautiful reason.

And it is that, exactly today, a year ago, little Archie came to completely change the lives of, even then, active members of royalty, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, And although the birth of their first son was one of the main reasons for leaving the royal family, it is also the main bond that unites them with Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton, and thus they demonstrated it.

Through their official accounts on social networks, the most important and popular women of the royal family issued their respective congratulatory messages to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry’s eldest son, accompanied by beautiful photographs.

And although, perhaps the relationship between his parents and the Cambridge is not the best at the moment, apparently, The little boy will celebrate in contact with his cousins ​​George, Charlotte and Louis, through a video call, according to real expert Katie Nichol.

Despite the fact that the last time the formerly known as “the fantastic four” met face to face, he left much to be desired, and showed the resentment and tension that exists between them, probably for having abandoned his family to live in the American continent today Little Archie proves he’s holding them closer than ever.

Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is celebrating his first birthday today. Archie is the Queen’s eighth great-grandson, ”wrote The Royal Family.

In the meantime, Kate Middleton and Prince William did not want to be left behind, and with the official photo of their nephew’s christening they wrote “we wish Archie a happy first birthday today.”

