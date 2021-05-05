Kate Middleton and Prince William just debuted as youtubers, this is their first video

Prince william Y Kate middleton They just launched their own YouTube channel saying that they will use the space to get a glimpse of their real life.

The Dukes of Cambridge have released the news with a small teaser they shared on Twitter and Instagram, with some behind-the-scenes shots, as well as material from their official appearances and trips as members of the English royal family.

“Now we are on YouTube”says the tweet and they added a link for followers to subscribe.

We’re now on @YouTube! Subscribe: https://t.co/nRQZXPRtuT pic.twitter.com/1rHJK8dhRy – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2021

The recording begins with Prince William telling his wife: “Be careful what you say now because they are filming everything,” causing Kate a nervous laugh.

There are also never-before-seen images of members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

It has been a matter of a few hours for the channel they named ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ you are already on the verge of reaching 100,000 subscribers, as well as thousands of views on your first video and hundreds of welcome comments.

In other news, the couple recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a marriage and to thank their followers for the good wishes they shared an emotional video with their children and wrote: “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as family”.