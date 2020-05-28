© .

The Duchess of Cambridge, in a file image. (.)

Few could imagine that a report published in the magazine ‘Tatler’, in principle positive, about the work of Kate Middleton It was going to have the totally opposite result to what was expected. With the headlines “Now more than ever, the country is looking at Kate” and with a “Catherine the great” On the cover – alluding to the Russian Empress Catherine the Great – it seemed like an ode to the Duchess of Cambridge, her work and her way of being, and practically placed her on the British throne. And yes, there are a few excerpts from the article that compliment all of this. But there are also some affirmations that do not leave her in a very good place, coming, in addition to sources that claim to be very close to her.

And for the unusual reaction There has been before the publication of the article, Kate Middleton is not exactly happy with it. For example, you did not like too much the fact that they affirm that you are bothered by workload He has had for a few months, first for the rest that the Sussex took and then for his final goodbye. Nor that the incident he had with Meghan before her wedding with Prince Harry, on account of the stockings of the bridesmaids. But apparently what has angered Kate the most has been the fact that compare her thinness to Diana of Wales, when the problems your mother-in-law had with the bulimia.

© Provided by Vanitatis

Cover of the new edition of ‘Tatler’, with Kate Middleton on the cover.

Cover of the new edition of ‘Tatler’, with Kate Middleton on the cover.

For this reason, the Duchess of Cambridge have not hesitated to take action on the matter, although she has, yes, through the Kensinton Palace spokesmen, from where a statement was issued shortly after the article was published online: “This story contains a series of inaccuracies and false statements that were not presented to Kensington Palace prior to publication. “Thus, they not only question the information of the editor, Anna Pasternak, but also the veracity of sources.

Although this last point is also shared by some journalists who are experts in the British royal family, given that they think that those closest to Kate Middleton would never speak to a media outlet, the official statement from Kensington Palace has not convinced anyone. Especially since the publication itself has been quick to rebut Kensington’s claim, with a very clear answer: “‘Tatler’s’ editor-in-chief, Richard Dennen, endorses the reports of Anna Pasternak and his sources. Kensington Palace knew we were posting the cover of ‘Catalina la Grande’ months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact that they deny knowing it is categorically false. “

© Provided by Vanitatis

Kate Middleton, on Commonwealth Day. (.)

Kate Middleton, on Commonwealth Day. (.)

Another point why the statement issued by Kensington – and indirectly by Kate Middleton – is not entirely reliable for many is that does not specify what information is false, so the debate right now leans in favor of ‘Tatler’. They say that whoever is silent grants and for the British media, the fact that they do not specify which statement from which the sources provide is not true, takes for granted all that the article contains, which is on the way to becoming a reason for schism between the press and the Cambridge, something so far nothing usual.

Although at the moment the extreme that Meghan and Harry adopted with the British media is far away, many wondering if the Sussexs have made way for the rest of the royal family to influence what, how and when information about them is published.

© Provided by Vanitatis

The Dukes of Cambridge, Ireland. (.)

The Dukes of Cambridge, Ireland. (.)



