Kate del Castillo has become the first Mexican actress to have been nominated for three outstanding New York theater awards for her work in The Way She Spoke, a play that addresses the systematic femicides of Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.

Del Castillo, 47, has been nominated for the Drama Desk Awards in the Best Solo Performance category for The Way She Spoke, a play directed by Jo Bonney, written by Isaac Gómez, produced by Audible, and held at the Off-Broadway Minetta Lane.

These awards, which will be announced on May 31, recognize the work of Broadway productions, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway (these last two referring to works outside the circuit of the theater mecca), and are voted and awarded by theater critics, journalists, editors and radio stations covering theater.

The Mexican could also win an award in the distinguished performance category of the Drama League Awards, created in 1922 to honor distinguished productions and performances on both Broadway and off-Broadway.

The Drama League awards are part of the long list of events that have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the new date for their celebration is still unknown.

The third nomination came to Del Castillo from the hands of the Lucille Lortel Prize, in which she was nominated in the category of exceptional individual exhibition.

Created in 1986, these awards are named after Lortel, actress and theater producer, and were broadcast live on May 3.

Since her first role at age 9, Kate del Castillo has acted in more than 27 movies, 11 plays and 9 soap operas, including La Reina del Sur, which is broadcast on both Netflix and Telemundo.

