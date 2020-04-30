Kate Hudson.

The actress Kate Hudson has not hesitated to show off proud of her skills in removing body hair, both in those relatively easy areas and in those slightly more inaccessible and delicate for hot waxing. And he has done it no less than in one of the most successful programs on American television, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, presented by the media Andy Cohen and famous for the hilarious personal interviews he offers with the hottest celebrities of the moment.

Interestingly, the daughter of the legendary Goldie hawn I hadn’t even received a question about it, since It was his brother Oliver, with whom he shared a video conference, who was questioned about the way he kept hair in his pubic area at bay. After confessing that now he limited himself to shaving it with a blade and very carefully, his outgoing sister interrupted him briefly to exclaim: “I make the wax by myself, completely, I am a master at it!”

As if that wasn’t enough, the 42-year-old actress He also took advantage of the situation to praise his fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, father of his youngest Reni, for the way it meets your most intimate needs in the bedroom and, in general terms, for being the best possible companion for both quarantine and the rest of his life.

“I believe that The most important and reassuring thing is knowing that I am with the right person. It is simply the best, the truth is that I can’t imagine going through this quarantine with another person ”she added proudly in the same conversation.

