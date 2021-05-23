Kate Hudson joins the cast of ‘Backstabbing 2’

The actress is the sixth to join the cast of the long-awaited sequel Netflix will produce this and the next installment

Okay, let’s go over the names: Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle monáe, Kathyrn Hahn Y Leslie Odom Jr. with Daniel Craig that he is the only one that repeats of all the previous cast, like the detective Benoit Blanc. Now it is known that Kate hudson will also be present in the new mystery. Rian Johnson will rewrite and direct another new case to be solved.

There are two sequels that are on the way to Backstabbing after Netflix won the rights to the franchise in a $ 469 million deal. While it is known that this first sequel will be shot in Greece and that Craig is the only returning cast member, little else is known about the sequel so far.

Hudson most recently starred in Music, Sia’s much-criticized film debut, which earned Hudson a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Music was Hudson’s first movie since 2017’s Marshall, but in addition to Knives Out 2, Hudson has several other movies coming up.

Hudson has already finished ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’, the last film by the director of ‘A Girl Comes Home Alone at Night’, Ana Lily Aminpour, which also stars Craig Robinson Y Ed skrein. The actress also finished the comedy ‘Shriver’, starring M. Emmet Walsh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zach Braff and the former co-stars of the first ‘Puñales …’, Michael shannon Y Don johnson.

The date on which ‘Knives Out 2’ (its original title) arrives on Netflix is ​​unknown. What is already clear is that more names will be announced shortly.

Who will be next?

