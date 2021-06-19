Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy their holidays in Greece

Kate Hudson is in Greece enjoying an unforgettable family vacation, in which her figure has shone.

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are on a well-deserved family vacation on the Greek island of Skiathos. However, the couple did not attend this destination on a romantic basis, but are accompanied by their closest circle.

That’s why Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell also joined them on this adventure that has had them basking in the sun and playing water sports.

To relax a bit and feel in the holiday mood, they were drinking rosé wine and chatting. Although Kate’s biological father is Bill Hudson, she has always felt much closer to Kurt Russell, whom she actually calls “da.”

Together, they went for a walk on the sea; after all, Danny had already been playing with his daughter Rani for a while.

Kate has been trying to have more quality time with her little girl, as she will be participating in the sequel to “Knives Out,” a Netflix original movie.