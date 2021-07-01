Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Daniel Craig enlist project together

Production on “Knives Out 2” is already underway and this time brings together Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Daniel Craig on stage.

This week the filming of the second part of “Knives Out 2” began, which will later allow fans of Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Daniel Craig to see them in some cinemas and on the Amazon prime video platform.

The expected plot will be very similar to the first part, in which a novelist with a passion for crime stories is found dead on his 85th birthday and little by little some clues emerge to discover who killed him.

Daniel Craig will once again play Benoit Blanc, the detective in charge of finding the culprit of the events; however, it is not yet known exactly what role Kate Hudson will play in the development of the story.

Other talents that will be present in the film are Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista and Jada Pinkett Smith, who, like Daniel and Kate, were already seen in Greece during the filming. Other names that ring in the cast are Kathryn Hahn, with a growing popularity thanks to her role in “Wanda Vision”, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monáe.