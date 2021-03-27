Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa enjoy dating their daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is not only a great actress, she is also a devoted mother who accompanies her children as they grow and need her.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have learned to share their children’s love and guide Rani Rose, their little girl who was born on October 2, 2018, as their first daughter.

Although Kate had already been the mother of Ryder Robinson with Chris Robinson and Hawn Bellamy with Matt Bellami, love returned to knock on her door unexpectedly.

For fifteen years she treated her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa as just another friend, who was also the brother of her best friends.

Suddenly, they began to go for walks and a year after they were dating without a declared romantic intention, the spark was lit between them.

Rani Rose has been the fruit of their love, the motivation to get up and go for a stroller ride as they head to the Golden Bull Restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner.

Kate and Danny have been together since 2017 and it seems that the laughter and fun will never end. The actress’s Instagram constantly shows scenes from her daily life in which love and peace are wasted.

As if that weren’t enough, her mom, Goldie Hawn is a character that is also often seen on her account, playing a wonderful role: that of a loving grandmother.