Kate Herron will not be the director of the second season of Loki

The confirmation of the second season of Loki surprised locals and strangers. Until this production, both WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier were characterized by finite series: only six episodes. The end of the first season about the God of Deception left several questions open for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), including those related to the production. One of those pending questions already has an answer: Kate Herron will not be the director of the second season.

The news was confirmed by the director herself, in statements to the specialized portal Deadline. Kate Herron commented, at the possibility of re-digesting Loki: “I will not return.” Last Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the first season of the series ended after six episodes broadcast through Disney Plus every Wednesday. The events presented have opened different debates in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the particular development of the series.

Tom Hiddleston, after the confirmation of the second season of Loki, commented: “We are in discussions. Deep, deep and deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.” To this he added a kind of omen: “I think season 2 will be full of even more surprises.”

‘Loki’ and Kate Herron: what did the director say?

Kate Herron was able to develop a compact production. Although she can leave doubts and be questioned at some points, Loki fulfills her main objective: to introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the Multiverse. For the British director, her relationship with the project was clear from the beginning.

Speaking to Deadline, Kate Herron explained: “I always planned to be alone for this season and, to be honest, Season 2 was not in the pipeline – that’s something that just came out and I’m very excited.” No more details are known about how the story could continue, beyond the possible interpretations.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

After the culmination of the first season of Loki and the news broke, Herron said: “I am very happy to see him as a fan next season. I am proud of what we did here and I have given everything. I am working on some other things. which have yet to be announced. ” Those projects, according to the director herself, have no relationship with Marvel. What awaits the God of Deception and Kate Herron, now separately?

