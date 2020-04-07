Telemundo-

Fiera Lasa / Mezcalent.com- Kate del Castillo She confesses that she is desperate for the coronavirus quarantine to end, since she misses going out on the street for a walk and since she usually carries her favorite bag wherever she goes, she has found the perfect way to adapt this to the situation she is living in. from your home.

Through her Instagram Stories, the actress showed a handheld vacuum cleaner as her new accessory and joked that now she walks around every corner of the house and that in addition to being fashionable she is quite useful, as it helps her get rid of all the debris and dirt that is found on the road.

“Since I can’t go outside this is my bag, I carry it all day. It slips off a bit and is “Shark Vuitton” brand. I walk all day here in the house with my bag and since I already got used to being without my street bag because I carry this and when I see that something is not right I take out the hose and fix it », says Kate.

In recent days, the protagonist of “The Queen of the South” used her social networks to thank medical personnel around the world who daily risk their lives to try to stop this pandemic and help people affected by the virus that so far it has left thousands of dead.

