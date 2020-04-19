Held in her Los Angeles home, the Mexican actress believes that the coronavirus is “taking away our pride” and hopes that we will get out of this by being “better human beings”

Kate del Castillo She has been detained for more than a month at her Los Angeles home. “Locked in the house, I have not come out at all,” says the actress, with whom we spoke on the phone on the occasion of the revival of “La Reina del Sur 2” from Tuesday, April 21 at 10 pm on Telemundo .

Question: How are you handling this situation?

Kate de Castillo: I am very lonely, so for me it is nothing new, I hardly ever go out. But the terrible thing is the lack of physical contact. I always get annoyed with people who are on their phones all the time, because it takes them away from people who are close to them, and brings them closer to people who are far away. People are absorbed in the phone. Well now we can’t even get close to people. Now get on your phone!

Q: It is that many people have no one to talk to face to face …

K.d.C.: It just happened to me that a friend was staying with me when all this started, and here she stayed. At least I laugh with her and can talk to someone. But I am very sorry for the people who are alone. And especially men. I don’t know why, but men less than women know how to be alone. It costs them more work.

Q: How is your day to day?

K.d.C.: I spend my time cleaning the whole house. There is nothing glamorous, haha. The housework is very hard and the lady who helps me has not been there for three or four weeks. I keep paying him, of course. But it takes me all day. Then I exercise if he turns his back on me, because I mop, shake, vacuum … then my back hurts. I am already a disaster. But I am already an expert in household cleaning. And then I get to work with my production company. We continue to work hard on video calls. I really don’t stop. I am busier than before.

Q: Are you developing a script?

K.d.C.: I have written a couple of scripts, but I’m not developing them. I have a production house, Cholawood Productions, and I am working with Endemol Shine. There we have our offices and we are with many projects: with a script, without a script, television series, movies, documentaries … everything.

Q: Is all this making you reflect on the world?

K.d.C.: This is taking away the pride. We are realizing how toxic we are to the planet. We had to lock ourselves up, cage, so that the little animals could come out again, so that the forests could flourish again. What is happening is tremendous. And it is also an introspection to say that we are all connected. We are all the same. Here there are no races, there are no religions, there is no power… it can give us all and it has already affected us all. Although we have not been infected, we are still infected because we are all quarantined. It is a connection that we all have, that we are simply human beings, without any kind of label. I hope we get out of this by being better human beings.

Q: “La Reina del Sur 2” was a huge production for television, with an international cast, shot in many countries. Something like that now seems so far away …

K.d.C.: I have great faith that this will have to end sometime. We are going to be another type of human being and we will lead a different type of life, but everything also has to return to the “new normal”. Once there is no virus, I do not know when it will happen, because there is a lot of speculation and even scientists do not know how to cure it, obviously there is no vaccine yet, they do not know how long it lasts on the surfaces, they do not know if it can return to give if you already had it … There is still a lot to know about this virus. Maybe we can be the same again, we can hug again, make love, make passionate scenes, travel without any problem.

Q: The character of Teresa Mendoza always follows you. Now come back on Telemundo.

K.d.C.: The father is that this is a special edition with new scenes that did not appear on the first pass. Now what we all need is entertainment, we are all in our homes. What the Queen of the South has is that she is a super pretty character, a character that people love very much. She is a totally failed woman. Teresa Mendoza is full of defects and that makes her human. Life has made her strong, but she also becomes a different kind of person when she has her daughter. With the new scenes, people will be happy to see her again.

Q: Does the character have a tour so that there can be more Teresa Mendoza?

K.d.C.: Oh I do not know. There has been talk of a third season, but it really hasn’t been confirmed. It would be nice if the fans ask for it. I love that character. I have fun as a dwarf doing it and I have a special affection for him. The first season did incredibly well. And the second time I never expected it to go even better. It is crazy.

Q: If it were up to you, would you be willing …

K.d.C.: I do, because I have a lot of fun. And thanks to “The Queen” I have known a lot of countries. Maybe not so long, because each chapter is made almost like a movie. It took us a long time to record. To be open television, a series with such quality and budget had never been made in all of Latin America. You can be sure that if a third were to be made, it will not be of less quality. In the first season we were a bit poor, haha, but what matters is the history. If you have a good story, it doesn’t matter. Look how many series, like Pablo Escobar’s, that made it with two pesos, but the story was great and it was very successful. When there are good stories, well written, they will be successful regardless of production. But of course, if they put a bundle on it, they do great things, they go to countries and it is seen in the quality of the screen, you appreciate it more.

