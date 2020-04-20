Kate del Castillo is one of those people who when she does something wants to do it well. For this reason, during the quarantine imposed by the US authorities, where the Mexican actress has resided for several years, she has insisted on dedicating every morning to her home and the rest of the day to her other passions.

“If I continue like this I am going to graduate from ‘housekeeper’ (housewife) this quarantine. In the mornings I am dedicating myself to my house, something for which I had not had time,” said the star and producer in an interview with Efe. .

“In the afternoons (I dedicate myself) to my career. I have more work than I thought and I am very grateful,” added the actress about her television producer and tequila company, two passions that feed her and “keep her sane “in these times of coronavirus.

Among all those unexpected labor lawsuits, he confessed, are the promotions of a new version of the second season of “La reina del Sur”, which the Telemundo network will return to from Tuesday.

“I think it was very successful to retake the story of Teresa Mendoza and enrich it with new scenes,” said the artist, speaking about the return of “La reina del Sur 2”.

“They are going to see things that came out in edition and that were not originally due to time issues. I’m excited because there are incredible things there,” she added.

For her, right now what “people need is entertainment and the queen is that: pure entertainment.”

However, she has the feeling that the productions that will be made in the future are going to show the change that she hopes “that society will live”.

“For me, people are going to want to see things that inspire them. They are not going to want anything with a slaughterhouse or toxic things that distress you,” he said.

Precisely, in that wave Del Castillo was already when the quarantine was decreed. And it is that since last year he works with his production company Cholawood Productions on several projects, among which the dark comedy “Armas de mujer” stands out, which will be the first original series in Spanish of NBC’s new “streaming” platform Peacock .

“When all this started we were almost ready to go to Miami to start recording the series at the end of May,” said the artist, who is also the protagonist as a producer.

“I know everything is going to be delayed, but I feel like it gives us a chance to do a great pre-production. Create super solid chapters. I’m fine with that,” he said.

A HERMITAGE IN HIS CASTLE

Another pending that the coronavirus left him is the tour of his theater monologue “I’m OKate”, in which he presents to the public the explosion that was for his life to have been linked with the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, after his third capture and subsequent extradition to the United States in January 2018.

This situation forced her to seclude herself at her home in Los Angeles (USA) for several months, during which she was harassed by paparazzi. However, it denies that this situation has prepared it for the current quarantine.

“At that time I was alone against the world. Now it is the world together against a common enemy,” feels very different.

Still, she says that for the first time in her adult life, she would have “hated being alone” during the pandemic.

“I am a very hermit. They joke that I do not leave my castle. I am always at home. I know how to be with me and I like it,” he revealed.

“But I was lucky that I had a friend living in my house when they gave the confinement order. This is tremendous, but it would be worse without anyone,” he added.

Of course, all his reflections in these times come to a conclusion: “people are not going to be able to stay at home long. Its inhuman. Not being able to be with loved ones, hugging, kissing. No one is prepared for this or can live like this ”.

