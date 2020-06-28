Kate del Castillo entangled in a lawsuit with the Bermudez Dog | .

Long ago the actress Kate del Castillo was affected by a controversy in which she had nothing to do because the lawsuit was between Bermudez dog and David Faitelson.

It all happened after Rento Ibarra, an American player, had an appearance on social networks apologizing for the scandal that had occurred after he allegedly beat his wife.

Due to this, old disputes between rivals of the past began to emerge for years such as Bermudez dog and David Faitelson.

It may interest you: Luis García told the details about his divorce with Kate del Castillo

At that time (of the dispute) David was working for the company Aztec TV Enrique El Perro Bermudez also worked for the company Televisa.

It was when Enrique today a journalist from ESPN Álvaro Morales He had criticized Renato and referred to the América team for not detaching himself from the player because he accused him again of hitting women.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the case of Renato Ibarra, forgiven by his wife, by @ClubAmerica, acquitted by law and condemned by a macho and hypocritical sector! – Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez)

June 27, 2020

However the Ecuadorian was forgiven by his wife, but they did not stop criticizing him and yet the commentator Enrique ‘The Dog’ Bermudez defended it.

David Faitelson appeared in the « Dog’s » comment to condemn Bermudez’s response, not without first noting that he was not clear whether it was genuine support or « they ordered it ».

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

« For me it is clear, Enrique, that you are defending a woman beater. What is not clear to me is if you do it because you identify with it or because you were ordered to.

The truth: I didn’t expect much from you either. « David commented.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The comment of ‘El Brujo’ Morales, was quickly associated by connoisseurs, and they recalled the time when Faitelson worked with Luis García on TV Azteca, footballer who was accused of assaulting the actress Kate del Castillo when they were a couple.

It was at that moment that if I wanted to, the name of the actress that he did not even appear in the topic of conversation but with the simple fact of remembering his name everyone was surprised and immediately began to want to know his opinion.

Read also: The love pact of Kate del Castillo’s parents: If they go, they go together