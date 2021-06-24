Kate del Castillo boasts a great body in a tiny fluorescent swimsuit (Photos)

With a wide career as an actress and exalted by her famous character from ‘The Queen of the South’, Kate del Castillo again gave the note in national media for a fiery appearance on social networks where she posted a photograph wearing a tiny swimsuit in fluorescent green color, impacting all his followers.

Kate is on a hiatus in her career and showed off the trip she made to rest on a beach, revealing a tremendous body that she has at 48 years old.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

“There are times when life gets too pretty,” Kate wrote in the post.

The followers of the famous actress did not hesitate to fill her with praise, highlighting the figure of Kate del Castillo in these beautiful postcards, where she highlighted the great tan of her skin and . body that she has at almost 50.

“You are beautiful”, “You are beautiful” “Great body”, “You are too beautiful”, were some of the messages that her fans also left the businesswoman.

Who is Kate del Castillo?

She is a famous actress with more than 30 years of artistic career. Kate was born in Mexico City on October 23, 1972 and is the daughter of the famous actor, Érick del Castillo.

Kate was married to former soccer player Luis García Postigo and later married actor Aarón Díaz. Today she is single.

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT