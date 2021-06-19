Kate Beckinsale reveals what her character is like in the film Jolt

Actress Kate Beckinsale will star in a fast-paced action-comedy film titled Jolt and has now revealed some interesting details.

The streaming platform Amazon Studios has obtained the distribution rights of Jolt directed by Tanya wexler, which is an action comedy starring Kate beckinsale. It is described as a female version of Crank, the movie of Jason statham 2006 that had a sequel in 2009.

Kate beckinsale plays Lindy, a woman who has an anger problem and thus describes the story that we will be able to see:

“My character, Lindy, is someone who has had an impulse control problem since childhood so it is very difficult for her not to misbehave and misbehave when under pressure. He is in a strange situation in his life where he lives in an apartment where he has nothing to throw away. Neither knives nor forks. She is very aggressive, that’s why she was fired and she is desperate. He finds this experimental therapist who convinces him to wear a kind of electrically shocking vest, which is a kind of turbo equivalent to an elastic band on the wrist, which works with varying degrees of success. As part of her therapy, she goes on a date and really gets along with the boy, and then he’s murdered. She is understandably upset and pissed off and tries to figure out what happened and gets into a lot of trouble. “

Kate Beckinsale in a revenge thriller? Yes, please. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #JOLT https://t.co/tHlhvmRLSV pic.twitter.com/LqLcV6m782 – IMDb (@IMDb) June 18, 2021

The movie will have a great cast.

In addition to Kate beckinsale, the star cast also includes Bobby cannavale (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jai courtney (The Suicide Squad, Terminator Genesis), Laverne cox (Promising Young Woman, Charlie’s Angels), David bradley (Harry Potter, The End of the World), Ori Pfeffer (To The Last Man, Zohan: License To Style), the Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (The Great Riot, 30 Rock) and the Oscar nominee Stanley tucci (Captain America: The First Avenger, The King’s Man).

Amazon It has also announced that the film will premiere on July 23 on its streaming platform.