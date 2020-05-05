Instagram and she will be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, but that does not save her from bullying on-line. The haters They have found reasons to criticize her accusing her of abusing Botox, hoping that one day she will “break” psychologically and pointing her out having a musician 24 years younger than her as a boyfriend. But Kate alone has come to her own defense. “Data-reactid =” 12 “>Kate Beckinsale She will have more than 4 million followers on Instagram and will be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, but that does not save her from online bullying. Haters have found reason to criticize her by accusing her of abusing Botox, wishing that one day she “breaks” psychologically and pointing her out having a musician 24 years younger than her as a boyfriend. But Kate alone has come to her own defense.

Kate Beckinsale in our interview for ‘Love and friendship’

InStyle. Kate was not at all amused and neither short nor lazy replied. “Try to see if you can spell and not show yourself as an idiot ” He said using British slang that it would be translated more or less that way, since the user wrote “tomboy” that would translate as “tomboy” to Spanish, when the word he wanted to use was “toy boy” to refer to the young man with whom exits. “data-reactid =” 25 “>“Try to see if your new little boy follows the rules” a user wrote to him with an anonymous profile, as InStyle first collected. Kate was not at all amused and neither short nor lazy replied. “Try to see if you can spell and not show yourself as an idiot ” He said using British slang that it would be translated more or less that way, since the user wrote “tomboy” that would translate as “tomboy” to Spanish, when the word he wanted to use was “toy boy” to refer to the young man with whom comes out.

PeopleKate has been seeing Grace for several months. “She has been dating him since the beginning of the year ” said a source close to the actress. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. Her age is not a problem for her. It’s just a number “. She even adds that the young man is quarantining her at home, although Kate has not included him in any of her videos or photos that she posts on her networks. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> According to People magazine, Kate has several months seeing Grace. “She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” said a source close to the actress. “They are having fun and Kate seems happy. Her age is not a problem for her. She is just a number.” She even adds that the young man is quarantining her at home, although Kate has not included it in any of her videos or photos that she posts on her networks.

She is very old… she is looking for attention ” wrote the hater in one of the photos from your vacation in Mexico. To which she replied: “I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, you cannot be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that is not solely of self-contempt ”, as collected Independent Back then. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Without going any further, in December 2019, Kate also responded to another troll who accused her of being” too old “to post bikini pictures on her social networks. old woman … she is looking for attention “wrote the hater in one of the photos from her vacations in Mexico. To which she replied:” I do not know who made you feel that if you get older you are worthless, you cannot be attractive or sexy or to have a relationship with your body that is not solely of self-contempt ”, according to Independent at the time.