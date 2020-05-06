Kate Beckinsale (46) has made her commitment to feminist issues again this week. The British, who is passing the confinement in California with her new boyfriend, rocker Goody Grace (22), stars in the May issue of Women´s Health magazine. And in her talk with the media, the actress has taken the opportunity to point out some of the pending accounts that society still has in terms of gender equality.

“It feels like a kind of political act to be a woman over 32 who is having a good time”, Beckinsale said, before pulling irony to exemplify what, in his opinion, is expected to be the behavior of women above that age: “Oh my gosh, I’m going to sit at home to anticipate menopause while I crochet. Unless you do something like that, somehow it seems like you’re being risky, which is a ridiculous thing.”

The British assures that “you see that men constantly do what they want, either in relationships, when deciding to buy a motorcycle or choosing to get a tattoo. “And this is where, according to the artist, comes in the double yardstick: “That is not interpreted as ‘Why haven’t you had any more children?’ or ‘Are you going to decide to be a father at some point?’ or ‘Why have you had so many girlfriends?’

Beckinsale, who in recent years has grabbed many covers for her romantic relationships with men much younger than her, has also pointed out another of the eternal battlefields of feminism: value judgments about the physical appearance of women. The interpreter considers that these are shamed by the body “one hundred million times more” than men.

However, in the particular case of the Hollywood industry, there are examples in all directions. This has been revealed by herself referring to a conversation he had with Ben Affleck on one occasion, while they were both filming under Michael Bay (filmmaker of which the actress does not keep a good memory): “He had already made a movie with the director and he said, ‘This has already happened to me … They made me put in new teeth.'”

Finally, Beckinsale has reflected on what in his opinion would be the perfect trick for couple relationships to work: “I think people would have a better marriage if they didn’t live in the same house. Being married is easy enough, but it is the fact of living with that person which is a lot. I also think that women especially, and this is a generalization but I think it is common in us, they always tend to subjugate themselves to whoever is in the same room. “