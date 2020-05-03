The British interpreter Kate Beckinsale It is known especially for starring in the science fiction saga ‘Underworld’, which since the early 2000s has already released five installments. The actress has also appeared in other famous productions such as ‘Pearl Harbor’, ‘Serendipity’ or ‘Love and friendship’, but in In recent years, he has garnered a lot of media attention, mostly due to his love life.

Beckinsale has been married twice, to her professional partner Michael Sheen and to the director of several of the ‘Underworld’ films, Len Wiseman. Since then, The English, who is 46 years old today, has had several romantic relationships with men much younger than her.such as MTV presenter and comedian Matt Rife (24 years old), actor Jack Whitefall (30 years old) and ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson (26 years old), ex of Ariana Grande.

And now, it seems that the interpreter has found love again, and it has been done by another young artist, Goody Grace. It is a 22-year-old Canadian musician, who has collaborations with groups and singers of the stature of Blink 182 or rapper Gnash. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, Grace seems to have ahead a promising career in the field of rock and roll.

The musician came to the United States when he was only 17 years old to try to find a place in the industry. In a past interview, I reflected in these terms on the importance of fighting for your own illusions: “Everything is possible. I come from a super small town and I moved to L.A. and I have been able to live my dream. It is proof that the possibilities are endless.”

Beckinsale and Grace, who are 24 years old, were photographed this past Monday while they were walking together the actress’s dog in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Between laughter and affectionate gestures, the couple enjoyed the Californian sun showing great complicity. According to The Daily Mail, both had been dating for a few months. In January they were seen leaving a pre-Grammy party together and now these new images have finished confirming their romance.