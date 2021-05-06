Kate and William launch their YouTube channel and are closer to you than ever

The royals broke the news with a video on Instagram and They gave us Keeping Up With The Kardashians vibes. The clip begins with Harry telling Kate: “Be careful what you say, because these guys are filming everything”. They then show several images of the couple fulfilling their duties as royals at public events. “Better late than never – now we are on @youtube”, it reads in the caption next to a video camera emoji.

The announcement of his arrival on YouTube suggests that through this platformwe will be able to see the life of the Cambridge up close both in real events and in their daily lives. In addition, it confirms that with them, the monarchy enters a new era, more technological and more accessible. In the same way, they verify that little by little they give more steps on his way to the throne.