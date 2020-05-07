Katatonia – City burials

Four years have passed since the previous “The fall of hearts”, where while continuing to explore the darkness and depression with the doom metal that catapulted them, they changed register towards the progressive. Which is accentuated in this “City burials”, where they keep their recognizable sound but there is an experimentation towards places unexplored by the Swedes. An album, the twelfth in his career, that will leave a pleasant “taste of mouth” to his many followers, hoping that they will return to the stage soon, since we have been on the tour «Fallen hearts of Europe» without seeing them in Spain.

The first song “Heart set to divide” has an interesting voice and synthesizer start, where the guitar does not enter until a minute into a long instrumental passage, where we check that Renske’s voice has not lost an iota in these years of ” desert crossing ”. “Behind the blood” was the first preview, where it seems that classical metal is honored, although it contains a progressive preface of forty-five seconds and multiple changes of rhythm and that lead us to more nostalgic terrain with “Lacquer”, marked by the line synthesizer that, in more than a moment, reminds us of those soundtracks with electronic music. A great topic. “Rein” follows the idea of ​​a slow cut and another with changes in rhythm as in “Behind the blood”, linking with “The winter of our passing” where despite Renske’s vocal tone, it is more progressive and electronic in the melody how dark and depressing. “Vanishers” has enough heavy atmosphere, female choruses, and little guitar presence except in the chorus. Thing that does not happen in “City glaciers”, one of the best songs on the album, highlighting the initial “riff” of Anders Nystrom, sounding very American to move to a slower development and a hymn explosion in the chorus. “Flicker” is a more experimental slow, playing with the synthesizers, except in the usual chorus. “Lachesis” is a kind of transition of less than two minutes to the powerful “Neon epitaph”, with another spectacular “riff” at the entrance, keeping similarities with that of “City glaziers” and one of those Swedish winning melodies, where he seems to leave the risk and take us on paths that his audience knows best, as in “Untrodden”, with the classic sound of Katatonia. As a “bonus track”, “Fighters” brings a classic metal frame to its terrain.

A remarkable album, which we imagine will satisfy those who have always listened to the Nordics and those who have followed them since their last LPs, closer to the progressive. Lyrics that seem to reflect sadness, without negative conditions. As was the case in Kawabata’s exceptional novel “The beautiful and the sad”, two concepts that seem not to be complementary but which Katatonia perfectly dominates and merges into a remarkable work, summarized in its successful cover, where the shadow appears and light, black and white, with that person, who can be both a king and Christ, losing his crown.

7.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0