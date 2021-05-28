Katarina Zavatska’s victory in the qualifying qualifying round

05/28/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

The Ukrainian tennis player Katarina zavatska, number 129 of the WTA, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and ten minutes for 6-2 and 6-1 to the russian player Anastasia gasanova, number 172 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Ukrainian managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points. As for Gasanova, she never managed to break serve and her effectiveness data is 64%, 7 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, in this phase of the competition 239 tennis players face each other, of which 111 go on to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those invited. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.