Katarina Zavatska moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Katarina zavatska, Ukrainian, number 129 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 Slovak Kristina kucova, number 149 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Slovak tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 8 times, while the Ukrainian player, for her part, managed it 10 times. In addition, Zavatska had a 74% effectiveness in the first serve, 2 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 68%, made 2 double faults and achieved 42 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.