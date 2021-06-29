Kataluna Enriquez becomes the first transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss USA

Kataluna Enriquez, 27, became the first transgender woman to win the Miss Nevada USA beauty pageant on Sunday.

The model, who competed with 21 other women, was crowned during a ceremony held at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas. “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA, Kataluna Enriquez. He has made history! ”Reads a publication of the contest on Instagram.

For his part, Enriquez thanked everyone who “supported her from day one.” “My community, you are always in my heart. My victory is our victory. We just made history. Happy pride, ”the young woman wrote.

In March, Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA, a preliminary pageant for Miss Nevada USA. Next November, the young woman will compete for the title of Miss USA, being the first openly trans woman to participate in the pageant.

Source: RT