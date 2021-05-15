Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WK., the actress shared the sweet news with several pictures of them, and of course, a close-up of her engagement ring!

The 34-year-old star shared the photos on her Instagram, including her diamond ring, with the message “Don’t mind if I Do.”

The boyfriend also shared the images on his social networks. Kat had confirmed her relationship with the 42-year-old rocker last month on her networks.

Last week the WandaVision actress posted an image of them kissing. Here is a photo of the groom from the front. Nothing bad…

Kat previously dated Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016, after her 2 Broke Girls co-star Beth Behr introduced them. Andrew WK, married Cherie Lily in 2008, and she performed with his band for a decade, from 2006 to 2018. The couple divorced in 2019. According to GQ, Andrew has children but keeps them out of the public eye out of respect for your privacy.

So, Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WK. Congratulations! I love her, even though her series 2 Broke Girls was annoying… LOL! I love her hair. The two hairy ones.

