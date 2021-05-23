Kat Dennings, didn’t think her MCU return would be like this

Kat Dennings never imagined that her return to the MCU on Wandavision would be the way it did.

When Thor star Kat Dennings got the call to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on WandaVision, the actress was hoping that the long-absent Darcy Lewis would appear in a “scene or two.”

Kat Dennings made her MCU debut alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in 2011’s Thor, returning for its sequel Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Having to wait no less than another eight years before Marvel asked the actress. her to reprise her role as Darcy, now an expert in astrophysics in WandaVision, the new Marvel Studios original series that sees Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) inside a Sitcom created by Wanda.

This is how Dennings tells how the call he received from Marvel Studios was

“I got this call and they didn’t tell me what series it was,” Dennings said during a WandaVision question and answer session with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. “I knew, just from hearing and reading about it, that Marvel was doing all these shows. I thought, ‘Hey, it has to be one of these.’ But I thought maybe it would be like a scene, just come in and explain something and then go away (laughs) ”.

“First, the call said, ‘Would you like to come back? Would you like to bring Darcy back? ‘ [Dije], ‘Obviously, are you serious?’ Dennings recalled with a laugh. “And then I heard what show it was and I was racking my head like, ‘Why? What could I be doing there? ‘ Because Darcy didn’t really have any contact with anyone in this world before, everything was in Thor’s land. So I was very interested in what they were doing, I thought maybe it would be a scene or two, so I was delighted. “

On Wandavision, SWORD – Sentient Weapons Observation and Response Division, asks Dr. Lewis to help find out what’s going on in Westview, NJ, where a grieving Wanda airs a sitcom starring her and the late Vision.

The character of Darcy along with the return of Jimmy Woo have been one of the great surprises of the series and already many fans hope to see them team up again in the future, perhaps in a series of Agents of Atlas, starring the two stars.

