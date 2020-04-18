Kassius Ohno’s dismissal from WWE confirmed. The fighter was already in the Alumni section but his dismissal has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer.

Kassius Ohno’s dismissal from WWE confirmed

One of the fighters who were rumored to be his biography on the WWE Alumni list, Kassius Ohno, has been confirmed as fired from the company this morning by Dave Meltzer.

As we know the company does not communicate the dismissals of the fighters who are under a development contract and despite the fact that since Thursday it was already in the section, it was not until a few minutes ago that the departure of the fighter from the company was confirmed.

If what is established with the other fighters who had an NXT contract is fulfilled, we must remember that Ohno’s contract was still from NXT despite being fighting lately in NXT UK, Ohno will be collecting wages for 30 days and then he will be free to go fight wherever you want.

Information indicates that the fighter could return to the independent scene where he became famous and that he would return with the name with which he became known, Chris Hero.

This is the second time Ohno has been fired from WWE, as Ohno’s first stint at the company lasted from 2010 to 2013 and then he was re-hired in 2016.

