04/04/2021 at 4:23 PM CEST

EFE

Danish Kasper asgreen he was proclaimed winner of the Tour of Flanders 2021 this Sunday with a time of 6:02:09.

The 26-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider beat the Dutchman in a tight final Mathieu Van der Poel and conquered the first classic of his professional career.