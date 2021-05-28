Kashiwa Reysol host Consadole Sapporo on matchday seventeen

05/28/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

The Kashiwa reysol plays this Saturday at 12:00 his seventeenth game of the J1 Japanese League against the Consadole Sapporo in the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium.

The Kashiwa Reysol arrives at the seventeenth day with the illusion of recovering points after being defeated 1-2 in the previous match against Vissel Kobe. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won four of the 16 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and have managed to score 14 goals for and 22 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Consadole Sapporo had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Sagan tosu during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Kashiwa Reysol. Of the 15 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Consadole Sapporo He has won five of them and accumulates a figure of 20 conceded goals against 21 in favor.

In terms of home performance, the Kashiwa reysol has figures of three wins and four losses in seven games played at home, indicative that the Consadole Sapporo may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. At the exits, the Consadole Sapporo has a balance of two wins, four losses and two draws in eight games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Kashiwa reysol if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Kashiwa reysol and the results are three wins and two losses for the local team. The last time they played the Kashiwa reysol and the Consadole Sapporo In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 0-1 for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that between the Kashiwa Reysol and the Consadole Sapporo there is a difference of five points. The team of Nelsinho baptista he ranks in 16th place with 14 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors are in twelfth position with 19 points.