Kashiwa Reysol get the victory against Kashima Antlers (2-1)

07/11/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Kashiwa reysol added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Kashima antlers this sunday in the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium. The Kashiwa reysol He approached the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 1-2 defeat in the previous match against Yokohama F. Marinos. On the part of the visiting team, the Kashima antlers won the Nagoya Grampus away by 0-2 and previously he also did it in his fiefdom, against the Consadole Sapporo by 4-0. With this defeat the Kashima antlers ranked eighth at the end of the game, while the Kashiwa reysol is fifteenth.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Kashiwa reysol, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Christian at 54 minutes. After a new play, he increased the score of the local team through a goal of Pedro Raul in the 57th minute, allowing the 2-0. He reduced distances the Kashima antlers thanks to a goal from Inukai just before the final whistle, specifically at 89, thus ending the match with a score of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Kashiwa reysol gave entrance to Shiihashi, Segawa, Mao Hosoya Y Shinozuka for Dodi, Toshima, Pedro Raul Y Christian, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers gave the green light to Misao, Arthur Caike, Izumi, Yuta matsumura Y Koizumi for Léo Silva, Juan Alano, Shirasaki, Doi Y Tsunemoto.

The referee decided to caution five players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Richardson Y Pedro Raul and by the Kashima antlers admonished Misao, Inukai Y Stum.

With 20 points, the Kashiwa reysol from Nelsinho baptista was ranked fifteenth in the general table at the end of the game, while the team led by Naoki soma he ranked eighth with 32 points.

In the next appointment of the calendar, both teams will play away from home. The Kashiwa reysol will face the Vissel Kobe Meanwhile he Kashima antlers will do it against him Shonan bellmare.

Data sheetKashiwa Reysol:Kim Seung-Gyu, Kamijma, Koga, Ominami, Takahashi, Richardson, Dodi (Shiihashi, min.77), Mitsumaru, Toshima (Segawa, min.77), Pedro Raul (Mao Hosoya, min.80) and Cristiano (Shinozuka, min.95)Kashima Antlers:Oki, Inukai, Hayashi, Nagato, Tsunemoto (Koizumi, min.94), Diego Pituca, Léo Silva (Misao, min.46), Shirasaki (Izumi, min.60), Doi (Yuta Matsumura, min.76), Stum and Juan Alano (Arthur Caike, min.60)Stadium:Kashiwa Hitachi StadiumGoals:Cristiano (1-0, min. 54), Pedro Raul (2-0, min. 57) and Inukai (2-1, min. 89)