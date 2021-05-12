Kashima Antlers win 0-2 in Nagoya Grampus fiefdom

05/12/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

The Kashima antlers played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Wednesday’s game in the Toyota Stadium. The Nagoya Grampus came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the 1-0 victory against the Cherry Osaka. On the visitors’ side, the Kashima antlers won in their last two matches of the competition against him FC Tokyo in his stadium and the Yokohama away, 3-0 and 0-3 respectively. With this good result, Kashima’s set is seventh, while the Nagoya Grampus he is second at the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for Kashima’s team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Inukai in the 33rd minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break came the goal for him Kashima antlers, which increased its distance through a bit of Sugioka just before the final whistle, specifically in 86, ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-2.

The coach of the Nagoya Grampus gave entrance to Kakitani, Soma, Morishita, Gabriel Xavier Y Kimoto for Yamasaki, Naruse, Mateus, Saito Y Yonemoto, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers gave the green light to Araki, Yuta matsumura, Ueda Y Misao, which came to replace Endo, Doi, Juan Alano Y Nagaki.

The referee showed a yellow card to Nagoya Grampus (Nakatani), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this victory away, the team of Naoki soma ranked seventh with 21 points, while the team led by Massimo Ficcadenti it was placed in second place with 32 points, occupying a place of access to AFC Champions League, at the end of the meeting.

The next day the Nagoya team will play in their fiefdom against the Kawasaki Frontale, Meanwhile he Kashima antlers will seek victory away from home against him Kashiwa Reysol.

Data sheetNagoya Grampus:Langerak, Maruyama, Nakatani, Yoshida, Naruse (Soma, min.56), Yonemoto (Kimoto, min.79), Inagaki, Saito (Gabriel Xavier, min.56), Mateus (Morishita, min.56), Maeda and Yamasaki (Kakitani, min.42)Kashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Inukai, Sugioka, Tsunemoto, Diego Pituca, Nagaki (Misao, min.88), Juan Alano (Ueda, min.70), Endo (Araki, min.53), Koizumi and Doi (Yuta Matsumura, min. 53)Stadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Inukai (0-1, min. 33) and Sugioka (0-2, min. 86)