Kashima Antlers host FC Tokyo

05/08/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Kashima antlers plays this Sunday at 10:00 his thirteenth match of the J1 Japanese League against the FC Tokyo in the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

The Kashima antlers intends to add a victory in the thirteenth day after winning away from home by a score of 0-3 at Yokohama in the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium, with goals from Doi, Shirasaki Y Machida. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in four of the 11 matches played to date, with a streak of 15 goals for and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the FC Tokyo suffered a defeat to the Yokohama F. Marinos in the last game (0-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the FC Tokyo he had won in four of the 12 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season and has a balance of 17 goals scored against 21 goals received.

As a local, the Kashima antlers he has won twice, he has lost twice and he has drawn twice in six games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want to lose more points at home. At home, the FC Tokyo has a balance of one defeat and three draws in four games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Kashima antlers add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Kashima Soccer Stadium, obtaining as a result six victories, three defeats and four draws in favor of the Kashima antlers. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against FC Tokyo. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in August 2020 and the match ended with a result of 1-2 for the Kashima antlers.

Currently, the teams are tied at 15 points in the J1 Japanese League standings, so this match could change their places in the table. The Kashima antlers is in tenth position while, for its part, the FC Tokyo he is eleventh pending the next game.