Kashima Antlers host Consadole Sapporo on matchday 20

06/26/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Kashima antlers receives this Sunday at 11:30 the visit of the Consadole Sapporo in the Kashima Soccer Stadium during their twentieth meeting in the J1 Japanese League.

The Kashima antlers looks forward to the twentieth round after defeating the Nagoya Grampus in the Toyota Stadium by 0-2, with so many of Inukai Y Sugioka. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in eight of the 19 games played to date with a figure of 28 goals for and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Consadole Sapporo won against Oita Trinita at home 2-0 and previously had also done it away from home against him Kashiwa reysol by 1-2, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time in the fiefdom of the Kashima antlers. Before this match, the Consadole Sapporo they had won in seven of the 17 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a figure of 23 goals in favor and 21 against.

In terms of home performance, the Kashima antlers has achieved a balance of five victories, two defeats and three draws in 10 games played in his stadium, numbers that can be encouraging for him Consadole Sapporo, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Kashima Soccer Stadium. At home, the Consadole Sapporo It has a balance of three victories, four defeats and two draws in nine games played, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

The two rivals have met before in the Kashima Soccer StadiumIn fact, the numbers show three wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the Kashima antlers. Likewise, the visitors accumulate three games in a row without losing in the field of Kashima antlers. The last match between Kashima antlers and the Consadole Sapporo This tournament was played in April 2021 and ended in a draw (2-2).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that between the Kashima antlers and the Consadole Sapporo there is a difference of five points. The locals come to the meeting in eighth position and with 27 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors are in eleventh position with 22 points.