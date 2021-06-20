Kashima Antlers and Vegalta Sendai draw 1-1 and split the points

06/20/2021 at 12:06 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Kashima Soccer Stadium and who faced the Kashima antlers and to Vegalta Sendai it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Kashima antlers He arrived at the game in a buoyant mood after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Nagoya Grampus. For his part, Vegalta Sendai reaped a two-way tie against the Kawasaki Frontale, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in eighth position, while the Vegalta Sendai he stayed in eighteenth place at the end of the match.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him Vegalta Sendai, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Nishimura at 62 minutes. Tied the Kashima antlers thanks to a bit of Juan Alano in 97, during the extra minutes that the match referee decided to add, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Kashima antlers they entered from the bench Koizumi, Yuta matsumura, Shirasaki, Hayashi Y Juan Alano replacing Léo Silva, Araki, Doi, Inukai Y Diego Pituca, while changes by the Vegalta Sendai They were Tawiah, Uehara, Martinus, Kato Y Cardoso, which entered through Akasaki, Tomita, Sekiguchi, Ryoma kida Y Nishimura.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Diego Pituca and Inukai and by visitors to Stojisic.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Kashima antlers it was placed in the eighth position of the table with 27 points. For his part, Vegalta Sendai with this point he got the eighteenth place with 14 points at the end of the game.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Kashiwa reysol, Meanwhile he Vegalta Sendai will play against him Urawa Reds.

Data sheetKashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Inukai (Hayashi, min.86), Nagato, Tsunemoto, Diego Pituca (Juan Alano, min.87), Léo Silva (Koizumi, min.65), Araki (Yuta Matsumura, min.65), Doi ( Shirasaki, min.77), Stum and UedaVegalta Sendai:Stojisic, Hiraoka, Yoshino, Ishihara, Takumi Mase, Matsushita, Tomita (Uehara, min.61), Ryoma Kida (Kato, min.78), Sekiguchi (Martinus, min.62), Akasaki (Tawiah, min.61) and Nishimura (Cardoso, min. 93)Stadium:Kashima Soccer StadiumGoals:Nishimura (0-1, min. 62) and Juan Alano (1-1, min. 97)