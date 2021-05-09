Kashima Antlers adds three points after passing over FC Tokyo (3-0)

05/09/2021 at 12:01 CEST

The Kashima antlers showed his best version after thrashing 3-0 at FC Tokyo during the match held in the Kashima Soccer Stadium this Sunday. The Kashima antlers faced the match with optimism after winning at home by a score of 0-3 at Yokohama. Regarding the visiting team, the FC Tokyo he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against the Yokohama F. Marinos and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the set of Kashima is ninth, while the FC Tokyo It is thirteenth after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Kashima antlers, who fired the starting gun at the Kashima Soccer Stadium with a bit of Machida in minute 22. After a new move increased the score of the local team, which distanced itself thanks to the goal of Yuta matsumura shortly before the end, specifically at 45. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for Kashima’s team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal of Ueda in the aftermath, in 87, ending the match with a 3-0 result in the light.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Juan Alano, Endo, Diego Pituca, Ueda Y Koizumi replacing Yuta matsumura, Shirasaki, Araki, Léo Silva Y Doi. The changes of the FC Tokyo They were Uvini, Abe, Nakamura, Tagawa Y Adailton, which entered through Oumari, Mita, Higashi, Nagai Y Arthur.

With this good display the Kashima antlers He already has 18 points in the J1 Japanese League and remains in ninth place in the standings. For his part, FC Tokyo it remains with 15 points with which it reached this thirteenth day.

On the following day the team of Naoki soma will face against Yokohama F. Marinos, Meanwhile he FC Tokyo Kenta Hasegawa will face him Kashiwa Reysol.

Data sheetKashima Antlers:Oki, Machida, Inukai, Nagato, Tsunemoto, Léo Silva (Ueda, min.85), Misao, Shirasaki (Endo, min.78), Yuta Matsumura (Juan Alano, min.66), Doi (Koizumi, min.86) and Araki (Diego Pituca, min.78)FC Tokyo:Hatano, Oumari (Uvini, min.46), Morishige, Ogawa, Sodai Hasukawa, Aoki, Arthur (Adailton, min.75), Higashi (Nakamura, min.46), Mita (Abe, min.46), Nagai (Tagawa , min.68) and Diego OliveiraStadium:Kashima Soccer StadiumGoals:Machida (1-0, min. 22), Yuta Matsumura (2-0, min. 45) and Ueda (3-0, min. 87)