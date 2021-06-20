Kasatkina-Jabeur, final in the Birmingham WTA

The Russian Daria Kasatkina and the tunisian Ons Jabeur will play this Sunday the final of Birmingham WTAAfter an intense day in which, due to suspensions due to the rain on Friday, they had to play the quarterfinals and semifinals in a row.

After not being able to celebrate a single game this Friday due to the rain, all the quarter-finals and semi-finals were played on Saturday, with Kasatkina and Jabeur as the main protagonists.

The Tunisian, second favorite for the title, began the day by defeating the Russian Anastasia Potapova by a resounding 6-3 and 6-0, to give a good account after the British Heather Watson.

Watson, who had eliminated Croatian Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals, could not beat Jabeur and was defeated 6-3, 6-3. It will be the third final of her career for the Tunisian, who has lost the two she has played to date, in Moscow 2018 and in Charleston 2021.

The trophy will be played against Kasatkina, who needed three sets to tip the Czech Tereza Martincova (6-4, 2-6 and 6-0) and who had fewer problems in the semifinals to beat the American Coco Vandewege (6-2 and 6-4). Eighth final of her life for Kasatkina, who will seek her fifth title, the third in 2021, after Saint Petersburg and Phillip Island.

This will be the second time Kasatkina and Jabeur have met, after the Tunisian won in the final in Moscow 2018.