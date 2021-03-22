Kasatkina is crowned in St. Petersburg after rival retirement

Daria Kasatkina claimed the WTA tournament title in St. Petersburg on Sunday when Margarita Gasparyan withdrew from the Russian final with a low back condition.

Eighth seeded of the indoor tournament, Kasatkina was dominating 6-3, 2-1 when Gasparyan’s lower back ailments forced him to retire.

Kasatkina became the first player to win two WTA titles this year, after establishing herself in Melbourne, Australia, last month.

She has not been consecrated since she did it in the Moscow tournament in 2018, one that raised her to the Top 10 of the women’s ranking.

After a disappointing 2019 and falling back to 75th place in the rankings last October, Kasatkina will return to the Top 50 on Monday.