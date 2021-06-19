in Tennis

Kasatkina and Jabeur will fight for the Birmingham title tomorrow

The Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina and the tunisian Ons Jabeur They will play the final of the WTA 250 Birmingham 2021 tomorrow, Sunday, after a long day in which, due to the rain that fell yesterday, both the quarter-finals and the semifinals had to be played. Kasatkina managed to defeat the Czech Tereza Martincova 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0 on the same day and the American Coco Vandeweghe 6-2 and 6-4. Jabeur for his part beat Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals by 6-3 and 6-0 and Heather Watson by 6-3 and 6-3. The head to head between the two tennis players is being led by the Russian player 2-0.

