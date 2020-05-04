Karrion Kross will fight for the first time on NXT this Wednesday. WWE has made the wrestler’s debut in the ring with Scarlett official for this Wednesday.

The formerly known as Killer Kross will make his in-ring debut this Wednesday on NXT.

WWE.com has reported that Karrion Kross will have his first match at the yellow and black mark this Wednesday Although it has not been announced who will be his rival.

Last Wednesday in NXT we were able to see a video of presentation of both fighters that said that the end was near. Scarlett Bordeaux’s name has been shortened and is currently only known as Scarlett.

NXT has been working on the debut of Kross and Scarlett with apocalyptic-style videos of a clock that strikes midnight. That the videos were for Kross was officially revealed on the March 25 episode of NXT. Kross and Scarlett also made a brief appearance in the background as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walked to their car after Gargano’s match against Tommaso Ciampa last month.

Three weeks ago, Kross attacked Ciampa in the backstage just after the NXT main event.

As we know this Wednesday also in the show we will have two headline bouts with Adam Cole putting his title on the line against The Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair women’s title against Io Shirai. We can also see Dijakovic vs. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor challenging who attacked him two weeks ago.

