Several weeks ago, in full rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, a very bizarre promo from Scarlett Bordeaux, speaking Romanian, informed us that Karrion Kross is close to debuting on NXT. Said and done, Kross attacked Tommaso Ciampa from behind after he sent a message congratulating Gargano on the victory over him.

It has been a long time since then, we have been able to know many things. Among them, obviously, renaming from Killer Kross to Karrion Kross. His epic entry with his wife Scarlett. We have seen his debut in the ring, which was very brutal. Finally, a few days ago we saw her He fights against Tommaso Ciampa, who was overwhelmingly victorious over the new NXT superstar.

You haven’t felt creatively “suffocated” since you arrived

After these weeks as an NXT superstar, Karrion Kross recently spoke in an interview with Sports Illustrated about how his character’s creation has been. He was asked if his character from Karrion Kross is an expansion of Killer Kross. These were his words:

¨I think it is fair to say that everything is possible, so it can be true. I haven’t felt creatively “suffocated” since coming to NXT. I think what we’ve done so far, from Killer to Karrion, is an expansion of the character. This is something that I personally always wanted to do. I have had several concepts and ideas of how to do it during the last years. But I waited to get to the good platform. Now we are here. ¨

The name change from Killer Kross to Karrion Kross was well received by WWE fans. Karrion fans weren’t too upset with the creatives’ decision to rename it, too. Karrion Kross has a good future on the yellow mark. Let’s hope that he takes advantage of the opportunities that he will have.

