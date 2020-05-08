Planet Wrestling interviews Seth Rollins.

Today the team of Wrestling planet has had the opportunity to be at the international press conference for the media held by WWE. Today, the contender for the world championship of WWE, Seth Rollins, has spoken to the media. The Monday Night Messiah He has spoken on a wide variety of topics, from his memories of his trade in WrestleMania 31 even about what he can learn from his rivals.

We leave you with the full interview:

PW: 6 years ago you won the Money In The Bank briefcase and then you exchanged it at WrestleMania 31, being one of the greatest moments of your entire career. In 2 days, we have an edition of this magnificent Money In The Bank event, what can you tell us about your victory 6 years ago and what memories does it bring you?

Seth Rollins: Money In The Bank has always been very special because in some way it means what is to come in the future. When someone gets the contract, it almost guarantees you a WWE championship. Obviously there are some exceptions. I remember going to my Money In The Bank match knowing that if I got the contract, I knew what the future was going to be like for me at some point, and it’s a very special feeling. Taking the contract and lowering it is something very special, having it in my hands was knowing that I was going to be the WWE world champion. It is very crazy for some guys who have not been WWE champions, it is something very special that can define your career and it is a great event.

PW: Since Monday Night RAW’s “Messiah” has established your own religion alongside Murphy and Authors Of Pain, is there anyone you are interested in joining your religion?

Seth Rollins: Oh, that’s what we call joy here, but I think anyone who chooses to be behind Monday Night Messiah and asks for help is more than welcome. I don’t necessarily have an eye on someone in particular, but anyone who asks me needs help, and is happy to take that consideration, based on their abilities and so on, anyone who’s out there and needs a guy to admire, I’ll be there.

PW: You’ve been in the ring with a lot of great superstars, from Roman Reigns to Drew McIntyre, since with Drew you had the odd match in RAW a few years ago. But we want to ask you about NXT. 2 weeks ago we had the opportunity to speak to Johnny Gargano and he commented that you were one of the most talented superstars in RAW, what do you think of this?

Seth: I think Johnny Gargano is an extremely talented guy and I really appreciate those words from Johnny, who is a guy I’ve known for a decade. He and I have had battles on the independent scene years ago, in Cleveland, Ohio. We had a showdown at the Royal Rumble this year, but we haven’t had an individual contest for a long time. I would love to be in the ring with him again, he is extremely talented.

PW: This week on NXT, Karrion Kross and Scarlett debuted, what do you think of this new acquisition of NXT?

Seth: I’ve known Scarlett for a long time and Karrion is someone I’m not very familiar with, but Scarlett is from Chicago and was on the Chicago indies. I was there before she started training wrestling and now it’s amazing to see how far she’s come, it’s very inspiring. Someone you see so much potential and who reaches that point in his career is very great. Karrion also has all the potential in the world. Their entry into NXT was incredible and I am waiting to see where they arrive, they have already had a chance with their first impressions and now we have to see what happens.

PW: We know that Drew McIntyre’s path to becoming WWE champion has not been an easy one, is there anything you have been able to learn from him despite being your rival at the Money In The Bank event?

Seth: You can always learn something from the person you are going to face in the ring. And I think this is how you get where you are, you always take something from every rival you face. One thing that Drew McIntyre is not very lucky with and that is very important is his confidence. Over the years, I think Drew McIntyre has been a very insecure fighter, I’m not sure if he still was that way those years ago. But I think if he realizes the man he has become and thinks he can achieve what he wants after all these years. Ever since he walks in and out through that curtain with the title on his shoulders, he knows he’s the man, the champion, the guy everyone’s betting on… So I think trust is a big deal being champion and Drew is someone with which I can learn those kinds of things to keep going.

PW: Thank you very much for your time, Seth. Good luck at Money In The Bank.

Seth: Thank you.

Audio of the interview:

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.