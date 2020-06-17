Rostov’s squad, a team coached by Valeri Karpin, began a 14-day quarantine today after six players from the Russian team contracted the coronavirus.

06/17/2020 at 19:54

CEST

.

“The six footballers have been isolated from the rest of the team. In close contact with them were 42 Rostov employees: all the first-team players, the technical team and the team’s staff”, reported the club of southern Russia.

According to the press, the six players who tested positive for COVID-19 are Russians Arseni Logashov and Jorén Bairamián; Finn Román Yeremenko; the Bulgarian Ivelin Popov; Norwegian Mathias Normann and Swedish Dennis Hadzikadunic.

In this way, Rostov will not be able to face Sochi on Friday in the twenty-third day of the Russian league, which starts that same day after three months of pause due to the pandemic.

In principle, Karpin’s team, which is fourth classified, Nor will it be able to host Tula’s Arsenal on June 27 and the regional derby with Krasnodar on July 1 is also up in the air.

Since the Russian Football Union decided to resume the championship, Lokomotiv, Rubín and other teams have recognized that some of their players contracted the coronavirus, including Peru’s Jefferson Farfán, who returned to training on Tuesday after a month of isolation.

Contrary to most European leagues and although Russia is the third country in the world in cases of COVID-19 with more than half a million, 10 percent of fans will be allowed to enter Russian stadiums.

The match of the day will be the one that will face CSKA, the fifth classified, and Zenit, the outstanding leader with nine points advantage over the second, Lokomotiv, on Saturday in Moscow.