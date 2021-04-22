Karolina Pliskova takes out the can and achieves the record of direct serves on clay

The czech Karolina Pliskova, sixth favorite of the Stuttgart tournament, set the record for direct aces on clay, by executing twenty-one in the clash against the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, which he won by 7-6 (7), 4-6 and 3-6.

The Czech tennis player, with this great deployment at the service, surpassed the record that they jointly possess, with 20 direct aces, on this surface the Dutch Kiki bertens, the American Madison keys and the czech Kristyna Pliskova, Karolina’s twin sister.

Karolina Pliskova achieved seven aces in the first set, four in the second and up to ten in the third, for only two of his rival, who also committed nine double faults for five of the Czech.

Pliskova, 29 years old and 1.86 tall, I already had the record of being the tennis player with most kicks in a season, when he hit 530 in 2016, beating the mark that she herself had from the previous year (517).

Statistics for services are only recorded since 2008. The aces record in a WTA match is 31, set by Kristyna Pliskova in the second round of the 2016 Australian Open, when the Czech fell 4-6, 7-6 (6), 9-7 against Puerto Rican Monica Puig.