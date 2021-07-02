Karolina Pliskova manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Czech player Karolina Pliskova, number 13 in the WTA and seed number 8, met the expectations by winning in one hour and forty-one minutes for 6-3 and 6-3 to the czech Tereza Martincova, number 87 of the WTA, in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Czech player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 70% in the first service, committed 9 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Czech tennis player, she managed to break her serve once, had a 63% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 52% of her service points.

Pliskova will face the winner of the match between the Russian tennis player in the round of 16 Liudmila Samsonova and the American player Sloane stephens.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.